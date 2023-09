Smith (groin) is expected to sign with the Broncos in the first week of October, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports.

Smith has received interest from numerous teams since being released by the Saints on Tuesday, but he's expected to reunite with former New Orleans coach Sean Payton in Denver. The 27-year-old wide receiver had been on injured reserve with a groin injury prior to being released, so Smith will have to regain health before he's able to contribute for the Broncos.