Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not targeted in Week 10
Smith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Bengals.
Despite playing 61 of the Saints' 75 offensive snaps, Smith did not have a pass thrown his way in a game where New Orleans scored 51 points on the hapless Cincinnati defense. The Saints attempted just 27 passes, as the team gained 244 yards on 47 carries, but Smith's lack of usage has to be frustrating for fantasy owners. The talented rookie continues to have a high ceiling in the Saints' high-scoring offense, but with Drew Brees willing to spread the ball around, Smith remains prone to weekly volatility. It's worth noting Brandon Marshall is also about to join the receiving fold.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches touchdown•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Locked in as No. 2 receiver•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Three catches Week 7•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expanded role likely awaits•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches two touchdowns versus Redskins•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...