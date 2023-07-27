Head coach Dennis Allen said Penning (foot) is day-to-day with a "minor" foot injury unrelated to the one he suffered last year, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Penning underwent surgery in January for a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that he suffered in the Saints' 2022 regular-season finale against the Panthers. He also missed the first 11 games of 2022 while recovering from surgery for a turf toe injury he suffered in the preseason. Once healthy, the 2022 first-round pick out of Northern Iowa is expected to compete against James Hurst for the starting left tackle spot.