Penning, who spent the offseason rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that he suffered in January, is participating in training camp practices, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Penning was day-to-day Thursday with a minor foot injury that was unrelated to the Lisfranc injury that he suffered in the Saints' 2022 regular-season finale against the Panthers. Now that he's healthy, Penning will compete against James Hurst for the starting left tackle spot to protect new quarterback Derek Carr.
More News
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Expected to be back for camp•
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Set for offseason surgery•
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Cleared to return from IR•
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Designated to return•
-
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November•