Penning, who spent the offseason rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that he suffered in January, is participating in training camp practices, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Penning was day-to-day Thursday with a minor foot injury that was unrelated to the Lisfranc injury that he suffered in the Saints' 2022 regular-season finale against the Panthers. Now that he's healthy, Penning will compete against James Hurst for the starting left tackle spot to protect new quarterback Derek Carr.