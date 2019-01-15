Saints' Tyrunn Walker: Signs with Saints
Walker signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Walker played for New Orleans last year but didn't make an active roster in 2018. His signing comes on the heels of Sheldon Rankins' (Achilles) move to IR. Walker will serve as a backup defensive tackle behind David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison as the Saints look to take down the Rams on Sunday.
