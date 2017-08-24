Rams' Tyrunn Walker: Re-signs with Rams
Walker and the Rams agreed to a contract on Wednesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walker signed with the team back in March, but was ultimately released in June. With Aaron Donald still holding out, he will join a plethora of defensive tackles looking to land a spot on the final roster. The 27-year-old will look to impress for the remainder of camp in order to earn a depth role on the line.
