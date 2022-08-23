Reyes (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement Tuesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reyes appeared in 11 games with the Commanders last season, mostly chipping in on special teams, but he failed to record any stats. Once he is healthy he'll be free to pursue opportunities with a new team.
More News
-
Commanders' Sammis Reyes: Placed on IR•
-
Commanders' Sammis Reyes: Returns to practice field•
-
Commanders' Sammis Reyes: Sits out offseason program•
-
Football Team's Sammis Reyes: Downgraded to out•
-
Football Team's Sammis Reyes: Questionable Week 18•
-
Football Team's Sammis Reyes: Absent from injury report•