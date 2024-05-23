Barner (hamstring) is not participating in OTAs this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Barner missed all of rookie minicamp with the injury and still isn't over the issue. He's missing valuable reps as a fourth-round rookie, but there's been no indication this is a serious injury that will keep Barner out for a lengthy amount of time. Barner is trying to push for playing time behind veterans Noah Fant and Pharaoh Brown after the Seahawks let Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson walk as free agents.