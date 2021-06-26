Collins received the most reps of any running back during the Seahawks' OTAs due to absences ahead of him on the depth chart, and seemingly made the most of his opportunity, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Collins had plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents at minicamp due to Chris carson (personal) Rashaad Penny (knee) and Travis Homer (calf) all sidelined. He reportedly looked both trimmer and faster than he did during his first stint in Seattle. The 26-year-old is competing to earn a spot on the team's final roster.