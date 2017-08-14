Seahawks' Alex Collins: Struggles in preseason opener
Collins, a 2016 fifth-round pick, struggled in the preseason opener Sunday with nine yards on six carries, taking a backseat to undrafted free-agent Chris Carson.
Collins scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it took him three carries from 3-yard line to convert. He also dropped a fourth-down pass. Carson, who has impressed in camp, entered the game before Collins and ran much tougher, though he gained only 19 yards on seven carries (and two scores). It's too early to count Collins out, but he's on the roster bubble.
