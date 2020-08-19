Head coach Pete Carroll has been impressed with Mayowa at training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "He's been a real, real nice surprise," Carroll said. "He's really a pass rusher, you can see it in his mode of play, his get off at the line of scrimmage."

Mayowa served in a pass-rushing role with the Raiders last year, finishing second on the team with seven sacks while averaging 21.1 snaps per game. Carroll signaled his excitement about Mayowa's pass-rushing abilities, but the 29-year-old defensive end also worked with the first-team base defense, signaling a potential three-down role in 2020.