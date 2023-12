Russell played one of the Seahawks' 61 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

The undrafted rookie tight end out of Colorado has seen action in 12 games this season, but he's yet to draw a target while seeing nearly all of his snaps on special teams. He'll likely need the Seahawks to be without at least two of Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly to be sidelined in a given week before taking on even a modest role on offense.