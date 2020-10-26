Hyde suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hyde took over as Seattle's lead back after Chris Carson sprained his foot in the second quarter, but coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday that Hyde picked up an injury as well. The Seahawks' top three running backs are now battling injuries since Travis Homer also suffered a knee contusion during the divisional tilt, leaving rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy back remaining. Homer's status is unclear, Carson is week-to-week, and Hyde's status isn't favorable because of the soft-tissue nature of his injury. We'll have a better idea of the trio's respective statuses once practices start up Wednesday. If they're all ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Dallas likely would lead the backfield since Rashaad Penny (knee) isn't expected to be ready in time. Patrick Carr is also on the practice squad and may be an option, and Marshawn Lynch's name could be floated under these circumstances as well.