Seahawks' Chris Carson: Back in business
Carson (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson, who had an offseason arthroscopic knee procedure, missed OTAs and minicamp, but he's been cleared for training camp work. Carson currently sits atop Seattle's running back depth chart, but he's slated to face competition for touches from second-year pro Rashaad Penny.
