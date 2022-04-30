Head coach Pete Carroll didn't provide a timeline for Chris Carson's (neck) return to full speed, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports. "We won't know for some time here, and we can't predict it yet. So there is a little bit of uncertainty that we are waiting on," Carroll said.

The Seahawks' decision to draft running back Kenneth Walker in the second round (41st overall) of the NFL Draft after already signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal should make us more wary of Carson's health than any of Carroll's press conference. Carson is still recovering from November neck surgery, and he wasn't guaranteed the starting role even before the draft. The 27-year-old simply can't match the explosiveness of Penny or Walker, so if he's able to make a return, his impact for fantasy is suspect.