Carson (neck) wasn't present at the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carson is recovering from November neck surgery and wasn't expected to be on the field for the OTAs or minicamp. Head coach Pete Carroll has stated that the team won't know whether Carson will be medically cleared until he handles contact, which won't be until training camp. Fantasy managers should avoid Carson outside of deeper leagues. His injury is cause for plenty of concern and the crowded running back room will limit his upside if he's ultimately cleared.