Reed recorded a game-high 11 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 28-21 win over Arizona.
The 21 points Seattle allowed was a season-best for the team's defense, and Reed led the way by posting a season high in tackles while hitting double digits in the category for a second consecutive game. The 24-year-old safety has started to see consistent playing time alongside Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and Reed is making the most of the opportunity by contributing both as a run defender and in coverage.