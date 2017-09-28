Seahawks' Dewey McDonald: Moved to IR
McDonald (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDonald is believed to have torn his ACL last Sunday against the Titans, likely ending his season. The Seahawks claimed Justin March-Lillard off waivers in a corresponding move.
