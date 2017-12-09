Seahawks' Duane Brown: Will play in Week 14
Brown (ankle) was a full participant at Friday's practice and enters the weekend without an injury designation, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
Brown has dealt with a nagging ankle injury since early November, but the issue hasn't been serious enough to keep him sidelined.
