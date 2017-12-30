Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Clear of injury designation

Thomas (illness, knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas did not participate in practice this week as he dealt with the knee and illness, but the team was likely just exercising caution. The veteran safety was likely never in danger of sitting Week 17 with a potential playoff berth at stake.

