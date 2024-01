Winston signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Winston first came into the league with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2020 and ultimately found his way to Seattle in 2022. The 27-year-old appeared in one game with the team this past season, seeing two snaps on offense, but not getting a target. He'll now have an opportunity to make a bigger impact with the franchise next year.