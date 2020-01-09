Play

Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Held back during practice

Ansah (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ansah exited the wild-card win against the Eagles after just 12 snaps due to a stinger, and his status for this Sunday's game versus the Packers is still uncertain. The 30-year-old has two more practices to get back to full speed. If he can gear up Sunday, he'll provide a solid pass rush opposite of Jadeveon Clowney.

More News
Our Latest Stories