Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah: Held back during practice
Ansah (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ansah exited the wild-card win against the Eagles after just 12 snaps due to a stinger, and his status for this Sunday's game versus the Packers is still uncertain. The 30-year-old has two more practices to get back to full speed. If he can gear up Sunday, he'll provide a solid pass rush opposite of Jadeveon Clowney.
