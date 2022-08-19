Swain caught one of three targets for six yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also returned two punts for nine yards.

Swain dropped a pass on third down to end the Seahawks' first drive of the game, and he wasn't very effective through 18 offensive snaps. However, it's worth noting that Swain has been the No. 3 receiver when healthy in camp, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Swain still needs to continue to prove himself, but he has a good chance to make the 53-man roster.