Seahawks' Gabe Jackson: Out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers.
Jackson's absence will push Phil Haynes into the starting right guard job against the Chargers on Sunday. He'll work to return in Week 8 against the Giants.
