Seahawks' George Fant: Tendered by Seattle
Fant received a second-round tender from the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks would receive a second-round pick in the event that Fant receives an offer sheet the team doesn't want to match, essentially ensuring that the 26-year-old will stick with Seattle for 2019. Fant is expected to serve as a reserve offensive lineman and will see usage as an extra blocker in heavy packages.
More News
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Returns to game•
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Questionable to return•
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Practicing with braced knee•
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Easing back into practice•
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Expected back for training camp•
-
Seahawks' George Fant: Hopes to return for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...