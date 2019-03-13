Fant received a second-round tender from the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks would receive a second-round pick in the event that Fant receives an offer sheet the team doesn't want to match, essentially ensuring that the 26-year-old will stick with Seattle for 2019. Fant is expected to serve as a reserve offensive lineman and will see usage as an extra blocker in heavy packages.

