Jones posted seven tackles (four solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Jamal Adams went down with a serious knee injury early in the game, so it's difficult to predict what Jones' role would've looked like if Adams was healthy. However, Adams could miss significant time, so Jones should bump into a starting role moving forward. He handled an 80 percent snap share in Monday's game and finished third on the team in tackles. The 2017 second-round pick has IDP fantasy appeal if he stays healthy.