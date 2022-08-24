Jones is working with the starters in the Seahawks' three-safety, base defense, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Jones is getting a fresh start in Seattle after failing to secure a roster spot in Green Bay, Dallas, Jacksonville or Indianapolis. In March of 2021, Jones underwent surgery to remove his thyroid, and the 2017 second-round pick has felt far better since the procedure. He's eyeing a starting role in 2022 now that the Seahawks are expected to roll out three safeties in their base defense. Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are the Seahawks' traditional starters, and Ryan Neal was in line for the third safety slot, but he has been battling ligament damage in his ankle. With Neal unable to get many reps, Jones is making the most of the opportunity and looks poised for a major role in Week 1.