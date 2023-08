Onujiogu has reverted to the Seahawks' injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction log.

According to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website, Onujiogu has a tendon issue in his elbow and the team is determining how to go about it. Surgery is an option, but may not be neccesary. As a result, the weakside linebacker is now in line to miss the entire 2023 season.