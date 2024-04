The Seahawks re-signed Onujiogu (elbow) to an exclusive rights contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Onujiogu missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a tendon issue in his elbow. He suited up for one game as an undrafted rookie in 2022. Now presumably back to full health, Onujiogu gets a chance to further his development with Seattle over the offseason, and to hopefully compete for a depth roster spot.