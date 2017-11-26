Seahawks' Luke Willson: Being evaluated for concussion

Willson is being checked for a concussion during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Willson doesn't rack up high targets with Jimmy Graham ahead of him on the depth chart, but he has managed 11 receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games. If he does have a concussion, expect Nick Vannett to move into the No. 2 tight end role.