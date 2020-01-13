Willson, who caught an eight-yard pass in Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers, finishes the 2019 season with eight catches for 79 yards over eight regular-season games.

Willson garnered his first target since Week 9, as he snagged a shovel pass from Russell Wilson and ran it for a first down. The 2013 fifth-round pick served as the No. 2 tight end for most of the season, as Will Dissly (Achilles) was the No. 1 for a bit before getting hurt and Jacob Hollister taking over that role. Willson will be an unrestricted free agent in March.