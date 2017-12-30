Seahawks' Luke Willson: Questionable for Sunday

Willson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

According to Boyle, Willson suffered a minor sprain in Thursday's practice that forced him to sit out Friday's session. The 27-year-old's status for Sunday's game seems likely to be determined on game-day.

