Seahawks' Luke Willson: Turns in typical quiet day vs. Rams

Willson caught one of two targets for 26 yards in a loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Tight ends are pretty much an afterthought in the Seattle offense -- even Jimmy Graham doesn't do much between the 20s. Unless Graham gets hurt, Willson isn't likely to see more than 2-3 targets per game.

