Seahawks' Mike Davis: Four touches in win
Davis rushed three times for 22 yards and caught a pass for five yards in Monday's win over the Vikings.
Davis received all of his touches in on drive at the end of the second quarter, and two of his carries came in the red zone. The fourth-year pro hasn't rushed more than four times in any of the last four games and is clearly the No. 3 running back behind Chris Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny. Fantasy owners still clinging onto Davis are overly optimistic at this point.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Produces dud in blowout win•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Rushes just four times•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Elevates to 'full' listing•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Left out of rotation until late•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Headed for backup role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...