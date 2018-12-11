Davis rushed three times for 22 yards and caught a pass for five yards in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Davis received all of his touches in on drive at the end of the second quarter, and two of his carries came in the red zone. The fourth-year pro hasn't rushed more than four times in any of the last four games and is clearly the No. 3 running back behind Chris Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny. Fantasy owners still clinging onto Davis are overly optimistic at this point.