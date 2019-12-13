Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Non-participant Thursday
Kendricks (hamstring) did not participate at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Kendricks practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, so his absence from Thursday's session is concerning for his Week 15 status. Shaquem Griffin, among others, is in line to see an expanded role if Kendricks sits out, and the linebackers corps will face a stiff test in slowing down Christian McCaffrey, 2019's scrimmage yards leader.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Out against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Ready to rock•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...