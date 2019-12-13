Kendricks (hamstring) did not participate at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, so his absence from Thursday's session is concerning for his Week 15 status. Shaquem Griffin, among others, is in line to see an expanded role if Kendricks sits out, and the linebackers corps will face a stiff test in slowing down Christian McCaffrey, 2019's scrimmage yards leader.