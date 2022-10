Ford posted five tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Ford posted a season high in tackles and his first sack of the season in Week 6. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has had a slow start to the year with just 15 tackles through six games. He averaged more than three stops per game last year, so perhaps his strong performance this week is a sign that he has turned a corner.