Dunbar had his motion to travel to Seattle's training camp granted by a Broward County judge Tuesday, Daniel Wallach of Wallach Legal LLC reports.

General manager John Schneider said of Dunbar that he "would be welcome in camp." Dunbar's charges relating to an alleged involvement in an armed robbery still loom, but it looks as though the 27-year-old will at least be permitted to attend training camp with his teammates. As it stands, of course, the possibility of Dunbar being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of Week 1 still can't be ruled out.