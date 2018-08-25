Thompson left Friday's preseason game against the Vikings in pain and holding his arm, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

If this turns out to be a serious injury, the Seahawks will suffer from a lack of depth at safety. Thompson is in line to be the team's starting free safety, and strong safety Bradley McDougald is battling a pectoral injury as well. Akeem King and Delano Hill will rotate in for the time being.

