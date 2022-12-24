Gallman (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive ahead of Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
Gallman bounced around practice squads this season before re-joining Seattle's last Saturday. The 28-year-old was then elevated to the active roster Friday, but he will wind up watching Saturday's contest from the sideline after Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were both ruled active pregame. Gallman will now be eligible for two more elevations while on the Seahawks' practice squad this season.