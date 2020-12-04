site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Sean Culkin: Heads back to practice squad
Culkin reverted to Balitmore's practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's official transactions report.
Culkin was promoted ahead of Wedneday's loss to the Steelers to make up for the absence of Mark Andrews (illness), who remains on the COVID-19 list. He played 16 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted.
