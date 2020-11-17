site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Sheldon Day: Waived by Indy
RotoWire Staff
Nov 17, 2020
Day was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old spent the first month of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury before returning in mid-October, but he's now been let go by Indianapolis. Day appeared in four games and totaled two tackles in 62 defensive snaps.
