Steelers' Antonio Brown: Monstrous outing against Saints
Brown corralled 14 of 19 targets, putting up 185 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
Brown entered Sunday's matchup against the Saints seeking vengeance, having failed to exceed 50 yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 4-6 of the 2015 season. The Steelers super star wideout enjoyed a sterling performance across the board, setting season-highs in targets (19), catches (14) and yards (185), while recording his third multi-touchdown outing of the year. Brown finds himself in the midst of what very well might be his fifth 1,400-yard season since 2013, ranking top-12 in receptions (104) and first in WR touchdowns (15) as the Steelers need a win and help to get in to the postseason, opposing a Bengals defense that's been absolutely horrific against the pass this year, ranking 30th with 275.7 yards allowed per game through the air.
