Steelers' Antonio Brown: Poised to return next week

Brown (calf) is on track to be at full strength for next weekend's divisional-round playoff contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown, who has not played since Week 15, benefited from the Steelers' first-round playoff bye and is now on track to return to the team's lineup for next Sunday's home playoff contest against an opponent to be determined. Added context regarding the star wideout's status will arrive next week, when the Steelers submit their divisional-round practice/injury reports.