Steelers' Antonio Brown: Stays hot against Baltimore
Brown secured 11 of 18 targets for 213 yards during Sunday's 39-38 victory over the Ravens.
Brown remained white hot while also serving as an integral part of this come-from-behind victory that kept the Steelers atop the AFC. His uncanny ability to identify soft spots in defensive coverages is seemingly unrivaled in today's game and helped the Steelers offense hum up and down the field during the games final minutes. The three-time All Pro is now averaging 156.8 receiving yards across his past four outings but now enters a Week 15 matchup with a New England team that's allowed just 158.0 receiving yards across its past three games, which is second lowest in the league during that time span.
