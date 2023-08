Potter didn't play during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Potter served as the Steelers' placekicker during last weekend's preseason opener and was perfect on five kicks, but veteran Chris Boswell had his opportunity to shine Saturday and was also perfect on five kicks. Potter signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason, and the battle to serve as the team's starting placekicker in 2023 could come down to the wire.