Potter converted both of his field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Potter joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent during the offseason to compete with Chris Boswell for the starting placekicking job. Potter got the first opportunity to kick during the preseason, while Chris Boswell didn't see the field. It wouldn't be surprising to see Boswell have some chances to play later in the preseason, but Potter had an encouraging performance Friday.