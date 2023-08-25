Potter missed his lone field-goal attempt during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons.

Potter was perfect during the Steelers' preseason opener but didn't play during last weekend's exhibition win over Buffalo. He got a chance to contribute late in Thursday's matchup but missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the fourth quarter. Chris Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries after making all five of his kicks last weekend, so he appears to be the favorite to serve as the team's starting placekicker to begin the regular season.