Potter missed his lone field-goal attempt during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons.

Potter was perfect during the Steelers' preseason opener but didn't play during last weekend's exhibition win over Buffalo. He got a chance to contribute late in Thursday's matchup but missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the fourth quarter. Chris Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries after making all five of his kicks last weekend, so he appears to be the favorite to serve as the team's starting placekicker to begin the regular season.

More News