Trice said Wednesday that he'll be fully clear for training camp, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Trice was forced to miss his entire rookie season last year due to a ruptured ACL he sustained in August, but he's now on track to play in 2024. However, Pittsburgh traded for Donte Jackson in March and drafted Ryan Watts in April, so Trice won't be guaranteed playing time or even a roster spot.