Trice (knee) is back with the Steelers as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL, Curt Popejoy of USA Today reports.

Trice's injury was previously unknown but it's now been confirmed that the 2023 seventh-round pick out of Purdue suffered a torn ACL back in August. The rookie cornerback impressed throughout the summer and was well on his way to making Pittsburgh's 53-man roster before his injury.