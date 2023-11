Pierre (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pierre seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play in Sunday's divisional matchup, as he's gone from limited practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday to a DNP on Friday. The fourth-year cornerback has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers this season, recording five total tackles and playing almost strictly on special teams.